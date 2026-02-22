iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

