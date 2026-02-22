iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $135.81.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.
