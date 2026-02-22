JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.18% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $156,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $129.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.87. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.