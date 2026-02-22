JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $159.11 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.92% of Essex Property Trust worth $159,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,056,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,522,000 after purchasing an additional 344,287 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,910,000 after buying an additional 189,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,400,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 619,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,428,000 after buying an additional 135,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.87.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average is $258.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.59 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.57. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.75%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

