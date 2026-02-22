JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $173.93 Million Holdings in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.56% of ESAB worth $173,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,814,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,385,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,983,000 after buying an additional 406,057 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 996,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 716,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ESAB by 91.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 127,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESAB. Weiss Ratings lowered ESAB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $128.52 on Friday. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $137.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. ESAB’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

