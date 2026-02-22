JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 276.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131,897 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.53% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $175,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,426,000.

FXI opened at $38.81 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

