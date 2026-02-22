JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,923,671 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,531,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of KANZHUN worth $175,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

BZ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.