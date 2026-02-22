JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,923,671 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,531,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of KANZHUN worth $175,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KANZHUN Stock Performance
BZ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KANZHUN Company Profile
Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.
Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.
