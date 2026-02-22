Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,352 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up approximately 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $78,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $370.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.89. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total transaction of $2,853,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,193.95. This represents a 59.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,611.25. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,703 shares of company stock worth $19,034,675 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

