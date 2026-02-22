LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 458,195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 932,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp set a $57.50 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

LXP stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

