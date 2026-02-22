MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247,136 shares during the quarter. MKS accounts for approximately 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $92,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MKS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,477,000 after buying an additional 295,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in MKS during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.46.

MKS Stock Up 4.1%

MKSI stock opened at $259.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.37. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $269.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,514.03. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

