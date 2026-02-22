MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety Incorporporated makes up approximately 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $87,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,997,000. M&G PLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5,607.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 709,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 4,260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 199,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,988,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $186.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.48, for a total value of $223,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,054.32. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $197.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $208.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.62 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 14.88%.MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

Featured Stories

