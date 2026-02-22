NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 373,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Williams Trading cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

