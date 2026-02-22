Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Stake Raised by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,373 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 370,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104,307 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 370.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,568 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Hotels & Resorts News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Park Hotels & Resorts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to a range of $1.73–$1.89, well above the prior consensus (~$1.20), signaling management expects stronger full‑year earnings recovery. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations (FFO), a key REIT metric, beat estimates: FFO was $0.51 vs Zacks consensus $0.48, and revenue modestly topped estimates at $629M — a sign underlying hotel operations improved. Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 (annualized yield ~8.9%), which supports income‑oriented investors and can underpin the stock. (Ex‑dividend date: Mar 31; payable Apr 15.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for details on the drivers behind guidance, non‑cash items and one‑time charges — useful for investors who want management’s explanations. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ writeups compare key metrics and year‑over‑year trends; these help parse FFO strength vs. GAAP volatility. Compared to Estimates, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed badly: reported (‑$1.04) vs consensus $0.46 — a large swing from prior‑year EPS of $0.39. The miss likely reflects non‑cash items, impairments or other adjustments that can pressure sentiment and headline performance. Park Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings Snapshot / Materials
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling: H/2 Credit Manager reduced its Park Hotels stake in Q4 (≈741K shares, ~$8M), which can add downward pressure if viewed as a vote of concern or forced rebalancing. Why an $8 Million Sale of Park Hotels Stock Stands Out
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Christie B. Kelly purchased 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,999.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 150,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,106.19. The trade was a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.
Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.
