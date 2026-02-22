Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Stake Raised by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,373 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 370,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 104,307 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 370.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,568 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Park Hotels & Resorts this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christie B. Kelly purchased 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,999.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 150,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,106.19. The trade was a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

