PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,219 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.42. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $162.25.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.