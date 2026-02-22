PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,718,000 after acquiring an additional 703,799 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 534,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $415.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.49 and a 200 day moving average of $349.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $420.60.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

