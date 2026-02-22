PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,739.43. This trade represents a 26.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,406 shares of company stock worth $2,610,389. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Trading Up 0.9%

FLEX opened at $65.68 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.