PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 12,663 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 471.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA kept CoreWeave in its Q4 2025 13F holdings, signaling continued confidence from a key AI‑infrastructure player; that institutional backing is a tailwind for CRWV. Read More.

Analyst/retail pieces highlight CoreWeave's strong revenue growth and market positioning for AI compute, supporting longer‑term upside narratives even amid near‑term volatility.

Short‑interest reports in the feed show zero or negligible values (likely reporting artifacts), so there's no clear short squeeze/covering dynamic apparent from the data.

Market commentary notes investors are cautious ahead of CoreWeave's upcoming earnings, which can amplify moves in either direction depending on results and guidance.

Multiple law firms have filed or issued notices about securities‑fraud class actions alleging that CoreWeave misled the market about its ability to scale and meet guidance; a wave of filings and reminder notices increases legal risk and potential costs.

Report that Blue Owl Capital is struggling to secure debt financing for a $4B JV data‑center project spooked investors because that JV is material to CoreWeave's capacity expansion and revenue outlook. Financing uncertainty raises execution and timing risk.

Insider selling: a senior insider disclosed large share sales in mid‑February (multiple filings), which can be interpreted as reduced insider exposure and contributes to downward pressure.

Articles highlighting CoreWeave's high leverage (reported ~ $29B debt) versus backlog raise solvency and cash‑flow concerns; heavy debt amplifies downside if growth or financing slows.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

CoreWeave stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion and a PE ratio of -61.55. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $3,038,761.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,763,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,670,960.84. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $26,597,812.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824,391 shares of company stock worth $407,486,932 over the last quarter.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

