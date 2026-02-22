PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,651 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 507.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 265.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

