PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

