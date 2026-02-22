PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 57,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 997,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (NYSE: MUA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

