PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,782,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $138,723,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Albemarle by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,185,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 866,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

