PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,920 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,844,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,044,000 after buying an additional 388,567 shares during the period. WJ Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 643,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

