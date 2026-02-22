PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,118 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $45,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. DexCom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.