PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 21,068 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Celanese by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Zacks Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $63.00 price objective on Celanese in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising price targets — Evercore ISI and others increased targets (Evercore reportedly added ~$18; Mizuho raised its target by ~$10), signaling analyst conviction that valuation has room to move higher. Read More.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.13%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

