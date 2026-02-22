PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 36,244 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,795,000 after buying an additional 2,158,037 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in NU by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,935,000 after purchasing an additional 659,526 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,569,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

