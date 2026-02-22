PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CNQ opened at $42.39 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.