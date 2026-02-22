PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $45.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

