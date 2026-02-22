Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.29.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $204.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $197.92 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,983.15. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

