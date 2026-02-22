Ryan Bartolucci Sells 2,902 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan Bartolucci sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,363.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,438.95. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TEM opened at $58.37 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22.
- Positive Sentiment: Tempus launched a pan‑cancer HRD‑RNA algorithm intended to improve tumor detection and HRD calling — the product release is being cited as a direct catalyst for recent upside in the stock. Tempus Shares Jump On AI Cancer Tool
- Positive Sentiment: Company is rolling out new AI tools across oncology, cardiology and mental health, signaling commercialization breadth beyond sequencing and bolstering the growth narrative that investors are rewarding. AI-Driven Innovation Accelerates Tempus AI’s Expansion Across MedTech
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an “outperform” and a $100 price target, providing a high‑profile bullish endorsement that likely supported recent buying interest. Mizuho initiation coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage by Robert W. Baird started, increasing institutional visibility; new coverage can boost liquidity but doesn’t guarantee directional moves absent model updates. Tempus AI Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces and a Benzinga options deep‑dive show elevated retail/derivative interest — signals of higher short‑term volatility and active positioning rather than fundamental change. Tempus AI Options Trading: A Deep Dive
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces (Zacks, Forbes) debate valuation and Q4 metrics — spotlighting that Tempus trades at a premium to traditional metrics and remains unprofitable on GAAP, which frames both upside expectation and valuation risk. Is TEM Stock A Buy At $60?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite product and coverage catalysts, fundamentals (negative GAAP profitability, elevated debt/equity) and technicals (current price below both 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages) increase downside risk if sentiment fades or earnings miss expectations. Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tempus
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.
The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.
