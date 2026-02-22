Ryan Bartolucci Sells 2,902 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan Bartolucci sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,363.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,438.95. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEM opened at $58.37 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

