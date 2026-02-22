SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 180,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $199.54 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $177.49 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.88. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $252.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

