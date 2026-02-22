Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $14.00 price objective on Select Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $441,925.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,636.29. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 332,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,783,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,091 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 140,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 142,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 504.8% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 959,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities upgraded WTTR to an “Outperform” and set an $18 price target (~41% upside from current levels); Northland also raised some near‑term EPS forecasts, which supports a constructive medium‑term outlook. Northland Upgrade

Northland Securities upgraded WTTR to an “Outperform” and set an $18 price target (~41% upside from current levels); Northland also raised some near‑term EPS forecasts, which supports a constructive medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue beat ($346.5M vs. $320.9M est.), signaling solid topline performance, but EPS missed consensus (reported ($0.20) vs. $0.01 est.), leaving near‑term profitability questions unresolved. Q4 Earnings Transcript

Q4 results showed revenue beat ($346.5M vs. $320.9M est.), signaling solid topline performance, but EPS missed consensus (reported ($0.20) vs. $0.01 est.), leaving near‑term profitability questions unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read; management commentary may clarify margin drivers and capital allocation priorities. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read; management commentary may clarify margin drivers and capital allocation priorities. Negative Sentiment: The company announced an underwritten public offering of $175.0M and then priced 13,725,491 shares at $12.75 each — a material equity issuance at a discounted price that will dilute existing shareholders and increase share supply. Management said proceeds will fund growth projects, potential M&A or debt repayment. Offering Priced (PR Newswire)

The company announced an underwritten public offering of $175.0M and then priced 13,725,491 shares at $12.75 each — a material equity issuance at a discounted price that will dilute existing shareholders and increase share supply. Management said proceeds will fund growth projects, potential M&A or debt repayment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: WTTR shares slid after news of the discounted offering, with unusually high trading volume — investors are selling into dilution despite the positive analyst take. Stock Slides After Offering (MSN)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

