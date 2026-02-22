Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,181 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 300.0% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $21,321,584.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 260,546 shares in the company, valued at $42,508,079.90. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $177.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Barclays began coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on Raymond James Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

