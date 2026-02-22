Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,525 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $11.21 (from $11.17) and increased several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 slightly higher), implying stronger near‑term earnings momentum for ITW. Zacks raises FY2026 & 2026 quarter estimates

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

