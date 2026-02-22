Simplify Health Care ETF $PINK Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.49% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PINK stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.74. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

