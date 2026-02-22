Sonic Automotive’s (SAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $688,285.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,745,000. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 992.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sonic Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonic Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider accumulation — Major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought tens of thousands of shares in multiple transactions in February, raising his stake to roughly ~5.1M shares; repeated insider purchases at ~\$60 signal board-level confidence and likely supported buying interest. SEC Filing: Insider Purchases

Large insider accumulation — Major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought tens of thousands of shares in multiple transactions in February, raising his stake to roughly ~5.1M shares; repeated insider purchases at ~\$60 signal board-level confidence and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Sonic announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38/share (ex-dividend March 13; payable April 15), implying a ~2.4% yield and a ~41% payout ratio, which can attract income-focused investors and help support the share price.

Dividend declared — Sonic announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38/share (ex-dividend March 13; payable April 15), implying a ~2.4% yield and a ~41% payout ratio, which can attract income-focused investors and help support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Record gross profit highlighted — Management pointed to record gross profit in Q4, suggesting operational improvements that could underwrite margin recovery if sustained. Investing.com: Record Gross Profit

Record gross profit highlighted — Management pointed to record gross profit in Q4, suggesting operational improvements that could underwrite margin recovery if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — The Q4 call transcript and slides were posted for deeper review (F&I, EchoPark/used-vehicle trends and inventory commentary are areas analysts will parse for guidance changes). Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials available — The Q4 call transcript and slides were posted for deeper review (F&I, EchoPark/used-vehicle trends and inventory commentary are areas analysts will parse for guidance changes). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — Needham reaffirmed a buy and a $90 target while Stephens trimmed its target to $67 and is at equal weight; mixed research keeps near-term consensus ambiguous and can amplify volatility. The Fly: PT Change

Analyst views remain mixed — Needham reaffirmed a buy and a $90 target while Stephens trimmed its target to $67 and is at equal weight; mixed research keeps near-term consensus ambiguous and can amplify volatility. Negative Sentiment: Slight Q4 miss and revenue pressure — Q4 EPS of $1.52 missed consensus by $0.01 and revenue of $3.87B trailed estimates (~$3.94B); revenue fell ~0.6% YoY and net margin remained thin, giving short-term bears ammunition about demand and margin durability. Zacks: Q4 Miss

Slight Q4 miss and revenue pressure — Q4 EPS of $1.52 missed consensus by $0.01 and revenue of $3.87B trailed estimates (~$3.94B); revenue fell ~0.6% YoY and net margin remained thin, giving short-term bears ammunition about demand and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: Structural concerns flagged by analysts — Commentary and follow-up pieces note elevated debt levels, tariff exposure and margin risks that could cap the stock’s near-term upside absent clearer sales/margin improvement. Zacks: How to Approach Post-Q4

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

