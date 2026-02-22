Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SON opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 92,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 255,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

