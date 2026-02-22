Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SON. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE SON opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 172.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

