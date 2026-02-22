Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,435 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

