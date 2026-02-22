Stephens Cuts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $67.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,285.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,745,000. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,472. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large insider accumulation — Major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought tens of thousands of shares in multiple transactions in February, raising his stake to roughly ~5.1M shares; repeated insider purchases at ~\$60 signal board-level confidence and likely supported buying interest. SEC Filing: Insider Purchases

Large insider accumulation — Major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought tens of thousands of shares in multiple transactions in February, raising his stake to roughly ~5.1M shares; repeated insider purchases at ~\$60 signal board-level confidence and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Sonic announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38/share (ex-dividend March 13; payable April 15), implying a ~2.4% yield and a ~41% payout ratio, which can attract income-focused investors and help support the share price.

Dividend declared — Sonic announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38/share (ex-dividend March 13; payable April 15), implying a ~2.4% yield and a ~41% payout ratio, which can attract income-focused investors and help support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Record gross profit highlighted — Management pointed to record gross profit in Q4, suggesting operational improvements that could underwrite margin recovery if sustained. Investing.com: Record Gross Profit

Record gross profit highlighted — Management pointed to record gross profit in Q4, suggesting operational improvements that could underwrite margin recovery if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — The Q4 call transcript and slides were posted for deeper review (F&I, EchoPark/used-vehicle trends and inventory commentary are areas analysts will parse for guidance changes). Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials available — The Q4 call transcript and slides were posted for deeper review (F&I, EchoPark/used-vehicle trends and inventory commentary are areas analysts will parse for guidance changes). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — Needham reaffirmed a buy and a $90 target while Stephens trimmed its target to $67 and is at equal weight; mixed research keeps near-term consensus ambiguous and can amplify volatility. The Fly: PT Change

Analyst views remain mixed — Needham reaffirmed a buy and a $90 target while Stephens trimmed its target to $67 and is at equal weight; mixed research keeps near-term consensus ambiguous and can amplify volatility. Negative Sentiment: Slight Q4 miss and revenue pressure — Q4 EPS of $1.52 missed consensus by $0.01 and revenue of $3.87B trailed estimates (~$3.94B); revenue fell ~0.6% YoY and net margin remained thin, giving short-term bears ammunition about demand and margin durability. Zacks: Q4 Miss

Slight Q4 miss and revenue pressure — Q4 EPS of $1.52 missed consensus by $0.01 and revenue of $3.87B trailed estimates (~$3.94B); revenue fell ~0.6% YoY and net margin remained thin, giving short-term bears ammunition about demand and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: Structural concerns flagged by analysts — Commentary and follow-up pieces note elevated debt levels, tariff exposure and margin risks that could cap the stock’s near-term upside absent clearer sales/margin improvement. Zacks: How to Approach Post-Q4

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

