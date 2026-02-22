Stephens Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $105.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised TFI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. TFI International has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $127.44.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 20,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

