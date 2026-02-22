TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $115.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 20,080.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

