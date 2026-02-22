Thornburg International Equity ETF $TXUE Holdings Lifted by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,746 shares during the quarter. Thornburg International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thornburg International Equity ETF were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 791.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $597,000.
Thornburg International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of TXUE stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.
Thornburg International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
Thornburg International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights. TXUE was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.
