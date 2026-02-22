Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:TNL opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $38,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,632,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,211,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 155,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

