Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citizens Jmp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $78.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

TNL opened at $76.06 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $38,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,992.68. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,934,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 659,293 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 517,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

