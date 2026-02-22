Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6%

TRV opened at $304.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $304.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at $35,366,997. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,602.75. The trade was a 73.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,765 shares of company stock valued at $29,877,543 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.