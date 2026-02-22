UBS Group Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $13.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. Roth Mkm lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NYSE FVRR opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 20.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 468,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 526,060 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

