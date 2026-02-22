Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Position Increased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,085,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $737.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $751.04 and its 200 day moving average is $743.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

