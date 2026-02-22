Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 273,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

