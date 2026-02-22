Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 767.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,189,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $312.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $316.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

