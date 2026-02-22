Wabash National’s (WNC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WNC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. National Bank Financial set a $9.00 price target on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:WNC opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $469.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.16). Wabash National had a net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth $32,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 684,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 305.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 482,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 864.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,889 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 494,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

